First Photos of Amazing Country Bar Opening in Wildwood This Spring

One thing is for sure: the new HonkyTonk Bar opening soon in Wildwood is going to be huge!

A firm opening date has yet to be announced, but they are getting closer.

They have announced details of an upcoming night in May.

HonkyTonk in Wildwood set to open soon

The sign is expected to go up on the building any day now, and progress inside the HonkyTonk seems to be moving at a good pace.

The new country-themed bar in WIldwood is set to open at the corner of Atlantic and Schellenger Avenues, just a block off the boardwalk.

The location is also right off the Wildwood Beach - and close to the site for the annual Barefoot Country Music Fest.

This year's Barefoot Fest is June 20 - 23, and will feature over 40 country acts, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Having the club open by that week, will certainly be a solid move.

HonkyTonk in Wildwood releases photos and videos of progress

Several posts have been shared on social media that show the progress inside the building:

Band already booked

According to the HonkyTonk's Facebook page, one act has already been booked for the bar. South Jersey native Kenny Curcio will be playing the HonkyTonk on Sunday, May 26th.

We're excited about this new country location in WIldwood!

See more photos and videos at HonkyTonk's Facebook page.

