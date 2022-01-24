Authorities in Burlington County say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

Dawson Simons of Browns Mills is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (two second-degree and one third-degree), according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief Jason Watters.

Simons was taken into custody Friday morning at his home after a search warrant was executed.

Coffina's office says,

"The investigation began in September after the [prosecutors office's] High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Simons’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that Simons was using social media and an online file storage system to collect and distribute child sexual abuse material."

Cops say electronic devices were seized and they will be examined by detectives.

Simons is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending an appearance in Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

