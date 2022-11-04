Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp NJ Crash

Police in Mullica Township say a two-car crash late Thursday morning has resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills.

Police report that the accident happened at about 11:45 am on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Bruce H. Gilbert of Browns Mills.

The driver of the car, Sharon L. Runion of Browns Mills, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the utility truck, Nicholas Sonsini of Williamstown was taken to the hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, being handled by Mullica Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Corporal Heffley at (609) 561-7600 extension 155 or Detective Sargeant Sarraf at (609) 561-7600 extension 150.

SOURCE: Mullica Township Police Department.

