A man from Egg Harbor Township has been arrested for allegedly violating one of the commandments -- "thou shalt not steal" -- when he tried taking a catalytic converter from a church van in Ocean County.

35-year-old Charles Robinson has been charged with criminal mischief, attempted theft, and possession of burglary tools.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, their officers responded to the Whiting Bible Church on Lacey Road around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

While cops were en route, a caller reported that he had, "observed a white male subject attempting to cut and remove the catalytic converter from the church’s Ford van. As the caller approached the suspect, the suspect entered a ford F150 and fled the area prior to police arrival."

However, police say a very observant resident in the area, sensing that something wasn't right, managed to get the license plate number of the truck before it left, which was turned over to authorities, who were able to trace it back to Robinson.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department was then contacted and when Robinson got home, he was arrested.

Police say a search of the vehicle, "resulted in the recovery of numerous tools and cutting instruments which were determined to be used during the commission of the crime."

Robinson was released on criminal summonses pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

