Cops in Atlantic City say a man was arrested inside of a Walgreens store for possession of a loaded handgun and cocaine.

33-year-old Jamil Hunter of Atlantic City has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of CDS, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, two detectives were working at Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues this past Tuesday morning when one of them saw Hunter walk by.

Police say,

"As Hunter approached the Walgreens Pharmacy, Detective Abrams observed Hunter discard an object from his pocket determined to be cocaine. Hunter continued walking and entered the Walgreens Pharmacy. Detectives Abrams and Moore followed Hunter inside Walgreens to advise him he was under arrest for possession of cocaine and to place him in custody. Once contact was made, Hunter attempted to flee and began to resist the detectives resulting in a struggle to place him into custody."

The ACPD says during the struggle, the butt of a handgun was seen in Hunter’s waistband. Officers quickly took control of the fully-loaded weapon.

Hunter was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

How Many of These Delicious Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?