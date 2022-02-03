Authorities say a man from Rio Grande is facing a long list of charges following an investigation into the distribution of heroin throughout Cape May County.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 40-year-old Hector Perez-Heredia was arrested on Wednesday at the Prime Inn Motel on Route 47.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the motel and,

"A search of Perez-Heredia’s residence and vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 6,000 individual bags of heroin with a potential street value of over $75,000. Also seized were a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately $7,000 in U.S. Currency. The handgun was determined to be a 'Ghost Gun,' utilizing manufactured parts and having no serial numbers."

Prime Inn on Route 47 in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps Prime Inn on Route 47 in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Perez-Heredia was charged with distribution of CDS, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of a firearm while committing CDS offense, third-degree possession of CDS, third-degree money laundering, third-degree purchase firearm parts, fourth-degree prohibited weapons, and fourth-degree possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Get our free mobile app

Perez-Heredia was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12 Unique, Bizarre, and Strange Landmarks that Define South Jersey We have some rather unique landmarks here in South Jersey. Chances are, you pass some of these so often that they no longer stand out as being a little bizarre. But for those not from the area, they might seem a little odd.