Cops: Rio Grande, NJ, Man Arrested; $75,000 Worth of Heroin Seized
Authorities say a man from Rio Grande is facing a long list of charges following an investigation into the distribution of heroin throughout Cape May County.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 40-year-old Hector Perez-Heredia was arrested on Wednesday at the Prime Inn Motel on Route 47.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the motel and,
"A search of Perez-Heredia’s residence and vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 6,000 individual bags of heroin with a potential street value of over $75,000. Also seized were a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately $7,000 in U.S. Currency. The handgun was determined to be a 'Ghost Gun,' utilizing manufactured parts and having no serial numbers."
Perez-Heredia was charged with distribution of CDS, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of a firearm while committing CDS offense, third-degree possession of CDS, third-degree money laundering, third-degree purchase firearm parts, fourth-degree prohibited weapons, and fourth-degree possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Perez-Heredia was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.