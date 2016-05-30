See Which Country Singers Served Their Country in the Military

Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere. Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.

The transition from active duty to country singer was more common a half-century ago than it is today. Very few of today's top singers were members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard. However, classic country playlists are filled with military talent. We've chosen 10 of the most well-known stars of today for this list of country artists who've served their country.