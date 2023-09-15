When animals go wild in New Jersey: The craziest encounters and close-calls

Alligators are definitely out of the ordinary in New Jersey — but memorable wild animal encounters have certainly racked up, around the state.

Alligator on the loose is finally caught in NJ

The recent chaos caused by a stray gator in Middlesex County was peaceful resolved within a couple weeks time.

It was actually the second of the reptiles known to have been discovered this year, alone!

Other incidents to make headlines in 2023 have included snakes, both native and exotic.

Going back a few years in NJ, there have been wild turkeys, a runaway bull and even NJ's own tiger "royalty."

As some of the animals were escaped pets — it bears mentioning that there are a number of animals that are off-limits to keep in NJ — while some require special permits.

