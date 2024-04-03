South Jersey is already gearing up for the summer season!

The beach towns are all hard at work preparing for the tourists and out-of-towners to arrive come summer 2024. That includes one of South Jersey's most beloved beach destinations, Wildwood.

Wildwood is a popular resort city on the Jersey Shore known for its beaches, boardwalk, and awesome amusement piers. Anybody familiar with Wildwood knows that the boardwalk is the huge tourist destination it is today thanks in large part to the Morey family.

Morey's Piers opening day 2024

It's one of the most thrilling moments of the year when you finally see the shore towns come alive once more. People count down the days until Morey's Piers opens for the season. That section of the boardwalk started slowly coming back to life on March 30th of this year.

All of the rides will soon be open for fun-seekers. The awesome grub on Morey's Piers will be open for business, too.

One beloved Wildwood staple has already reopened for the 2024 season. It's time to go get your first bucket of Curley's Fries!

Curley's Fries in Wildwood barely increased prices for 2024

If you're unfamiliar with Curley's, this is a boardwalk establishment that's absolutely ICONIC. It's famous for its freshly cut curly fries, which are a beloved treat for visitors to the area. Curley's has been a fixture on the Wildwood boardwalk for many years and is known for its delicious fries served in a cone with a variety of seasoning options. It's a popular stop for tourists and locals alike, offering a taste of the classic boardwalk experience.

Fans of Curley's will be happy to know that the prices haven't increased too much from the 2023 to the 2024 season. Sure, the Morey family had to raise them a bit to keep up with inflation, but it's nothing you'll break the bank over. Depending on the size you get, you're talking about a maximum of about 30 cents. It could be worse.

Curley's is currently open from 11a-6p on weekends. Of course, once the 2024 summer season is in full swing, they'll be open during the week, as well.

Enjoy!

Check out even more great eats people are excited to enjoy this summer:

