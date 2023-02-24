NJ town celebrates all things daffodils in March

🌼 Historic Allentown hosts the 2nd Annual Daffodil Days Festival

🌼 Enjoy many free activities amongst the thousands of blooms

🌼 You can even adopt a daffodil

ALLENTOWN — If spring can’t come fast enough for you, then be sure to check out the 2nd annual Daffodil Days Festival from March 25 to April 2 at the historic village of Allentown.

The festival is full of family-friendly events set amongst 5,000 daffodils planted by volunteers all across town.

A parade at noon on Saturday, March 25 kicks things off with more than 30 activities (many of them free) and boutique shop specials planned.

1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) 1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) loading...

Meet King Alfred Daffodil and his court amongst the blooms of Sensi Park. There will be free crafts for the kids.

Then at 1 p.m. is the historic walking tour of Allentown. Be among the first to take the tour. It’s a little town with a lot of history. Meet in Pete Sensi Park on Main Street.

Flower cookie decorating is from 1 to 4 p.m. Create your own custom dessert experience at Tutti Belle Events with Babina Bakes NJ. Tickets are $55 per person.

From 1 to 5 p.m., it’s Serve Saturday. The youth of Allentown Presbyterian Church will host a day of service for the community, then sleep outside to raise awareness and support for homeless youth.

1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) 1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) loading...

Join The Welcome Spring Gala at 6 p.m. It’s an elegant evening in the Old Mille set to the music of the McAllister Trio. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple. Visit here for menu details and to make reservations.

Meet the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meet at Perennial Home for the jazz ensemble concert, then hop over to Sensi Park for pictures among the daffodil blooms. It’s free!

From tales of colonial times to chocolate making, and walks through Allentown’s Heritage Park, there’s something for everyone.

Local merchants, crafters, and restauranteurs will be waiting to serve you their creations of the season.

1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) 1st Annual Daffodil Days in Allentown (Photo Credit: The Allentown Village Initiative) loading...

You can even adopt a daffodil! Help bring more of these flowers to town by adopting daffodils for borough parks, or pre-order bulbs for delivery to your own home.

Daffodil Days comes to Allentown courtesy of The Allentown Village Initiative, a nonprofit devoted to focusing on local history education, historic preservation, natural resource protection, economic development, and the arts and culture.

For a full schedule of Daffodil Days events, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.