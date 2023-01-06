As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City.

Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee

Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement.

Those stores were located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.

Pharmacies closing

Prior to that news, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut closed for good just as the calendar changed from July to August.

And that wasn't the only pharmacy to shut down. Walgreens at Broad and Chestnut, close to City Hall, ended its decade-long run earlier in 2022.

The now-closed Walgreens store at Broad and Chestnut in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

Restaurants are strugging

Of course, countless restaurants across the city have faded into history.

Joe's Steaks on Torresdale Ave. in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps

One of the biggest was Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue, which closed after seven decades.

Now adding to the retail misery

Now comes word that a national discount department store chain is closing one of its locations right in the heart of Center City.

According to WCAU-TV, Marshalls at 1044 Market St. will be shutting down in the middle of January.

Marshall's on Market Street in Center City Philadelphia PA will be closing in January 2023 - Photo: Google Maps

Andrew Mastrangelo, Vice President for Communications at TJX, which owns the chain, told the station,

We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking.

However, there is some good news.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the closure of this particular store is not the beginning of a wave of closures for Marshall's and the property will likely not be vacant for long.

"We’re very close to signing a national tenant to replace them," said Ken Bleznak, executive vice president with CBRE, which owns the space.

Shoppers looking for bargains can visit three other Marshall's stores in the city along with several T.J. Maxx locations, including one right across the street from the store that is closing. HomeGoods and Homesense, which are also owned by the same company, has stores throughout the region as well.

