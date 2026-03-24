If you have kids in South Jersey, this is something you’ll want on your radar right now. You’d NEVER expect much from a dinosaur event.

But my nephews? Completely obsessed.

We’re talking random mentions months later, asking about it out of nowhere, and planning the next visit before we even left the first time.

If you haven’t given in yet, it’s time you take the kids to Jurassic Quest currently in Philadelphia.

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The Dinosaurs Look So Real

The moment you step inside, you realize this is not your typical kid event.

You’re surrounded by life-size dinosaurs that move, blink, and roar. For a split second, your brain actually hesitates because it looks THAT real.

My nephew literally froze the first time one moved. Then he ran straight toward it like it was a celebrity.

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Dinosaurs Mean No Screens Necessary

This is what surprised me the most. The kids aren’t just walking around looking at exhibits. They’re riding dinosaurs interacting with the animatronics, and fully pulled into the experience.

I haven’t seen my nephews this excited about anything that wasn’t a screen in a long time.

That alone made it feel worth it.

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Somehow The Dinos Never Get Old

You’d think this would be a one-time thing.

It’s not.

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We’ve gone more than once and the excitement is exactly the same every time. No drop-off. No “we already did this.”

Just pure, nonstop energy from the second we walk in.

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An Easy Win For South Jersey Families

If you’re anywhere in South Jersey, this is one of those rare plans that actually feels easy to pull off.

From places like Cherry Hill to Somers Point and from Middle Township to Deptford, it’s a quick trip into Philadelphia that doesn’t turn into a full-day headache.

You get a big experience at Jurassic Quest without a ton of planning.

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It’s Way More Memorable Than the Usual Weekend Plans

It’s no secret that kid-friendly activities fall into the same rotation: playgrounds, trampoline parks, indoor play spaces.

Fun? Sure. But forgettable. This is different.

This is the kind of thing kids keep talking about days… even MONTHS later.

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The Dinosaurs Are Only Here For A Limited Time

A couple things to know before you go:

- Jurassic Quest is only in Philadelphia for a limited time this month

- Weekends can get busy fast

If your kids even kind of like dinosaurs… this is an easy yes.

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It’s Dinosaurs…. Just Go

I went into this expecting a “cute kid activity.”

Now I’m the one telling people they need to go.

Based on how much my nephews still talk about it, there’s a very good chance your kids will too.

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