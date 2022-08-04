Do Bone-Chilling New Jersey Ghost Sightings Make Us The Most Haunted States?

There have always been frightening stories of late-night ghost encounters in the Garden State. We started to wonder if New Jersey is among the most haunted states in America, and now we have uncovered the truth.

Most people who follow the paranormal activity here in New Jersey put the quaint town of Cape May high on their list of haunted places. It makes sense, with all the amazing Victorian homes and shops. What ghost wouldn't want to live there?

Cape May is certainly not the only place you're going to hear unusual stories about visits from those who have biologically left this Earth. There is no question that the Garden State has its share of ghost sightings. But how do we compare to the other states in the nation?

According to a report at House Beautiful from less than a year ago, there were 1084 ghost sightings reported in the Garden State. That's enough sightings to have 3 sightings a day over the course of a year.

That would have to put us in America's top 5, right? Actually, no, not even close. We don't even make the top 10.

As a matter of fact, a thousand sightings basically puts us in the middle of the pack. New Jersey ranks #22 in the nation for hauntings.

I guess our only options are to be thrilled that the ghosts are sort of leaving us alone, or we could collectively root for more hauntings. I think most people will be happy right here where we are. This is one list we don't necessarily need to be at the top of.

