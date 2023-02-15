Dogs Die in Maurice River Township House Fire

A two-alarm house fire Tuesday night on Port Elizabeth Road in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County appears to have caused total destruction to the home.

Reports on social media early Wednesday said the residents of the duplex were able to get out of the house uninjured, but that two dogs died in the fire.

A video on Facebook shows the fire consuming a vehicle parked next to the house and spreading quickly toward the home.

A neighbor posted this comment next to a video he shot of the blaze.

Everyone is out safe except for two dogs. I was on my back porch and heard a loud explosion. Noticed electrical arcing through the trees. Then I looked up and seen black smoke billowing and blowing over my house so I took off running down the road.

Multiple South Jersey fire companies responded to the fire, including Port Elizabeth, Port Norris, Heislerville, Leesburg, Cumberland, Maurice River Township, Vineland, East Vineland, Malaga, Minotola, and Dennis Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire appeared to be under control by about 10 pm Tuesday.



