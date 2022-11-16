Let Your Pups Run Free With New App To Rent A Yard In NJ

Alright, dog moms and dads, are you ready to get excited?

You should be, because it's about time somebody thought of this idea. To be honest, I'm a little disappointed I didn't think of it myself. Still, I'm so happy something like this exists now.

If you're living in an apartment or condo with a doggo or two, your life with your pup(s) is about to get a whole lot easier. I was scrolling through social media and came across a post about a new app called Sniffspot. This thing allows you to rent a yard by the hour for your pup to run around and play.

For those of us with rescue animals, we know how stressful public dog parks can be. I can't speak for anyone else, but my one pup had a rough start to life before we found her. We had a lot of work to do with her and, even now, she's still an anxious girl. She's got tons of energy and always gets excited around new dogs. We've got her trained pretty well, but it's not her I worry about. Some dogs that we've encountered in various dog parks don't respond to their owners well. My opinion is if your dog doesn't immediately listen to your commands when you say to "come," your dog probably isn't cut out for the dog park.

I'm not a huge fan of bringing my pups to township dog parks for that exact reason. I'm not the only one. A quick Google search will show you plenty of articles in which veterinarians will explain to you why they're not advocates for them either.

Sniffspot is the perfect remedy for that! I love taking my pups on new adventures. Whenever I can get them out and about to new places they can explore, it's a good day. Now, renting a yard isn't exactly the same as a 5-7 mile hike, but it's still somewhere new and fun for them to just do what dogs do best: run and play.

By the looks of it, Jersey is just hopping on the Sniffspot bandwagon. There are currently a few places in Salem, Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean Counties to rent by the hour. No doubt, there will soon be plenty more.

You can find a yard to rent for your dog by checking out Sniffspot's active listings HERE.

Source: Sniffspot.com

