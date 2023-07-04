Well, New Jersey, it's official. We're now the only state in the nation where it's 100% illegal to pump your own gas.

Until recently, Oregon and New Jersey were the only two hold-outs across the nation with bans allowing self-serve gas. But with Oregon's latest announcement that they're changing that law, New Jersey has become the only state forcing you to step aside and have an attendant handle that task of pumping gas for you.

Now yes, the debate over self-serve gas in New Jersey is nothing new. Some drivers here like the idea of not having to leave their car, while others prefer to grab the nozzle, fill it themselves, and quickly be on their way.

In my opinion, Oregon is doing it right. They'll be offering a mix of both full and self-serve gas, which is something that should seriously be considered here in New Jersey (see Bill Spadea's thoughts on this very topic here).

no self-serve gas pumps Canva loading...

However, if New Jersey is going to keep full service for years to come, then there's something the state should really address when it comes to the fuel attendants staffed at gas stations. Not all of them, but some.

And it's something I argue we might need a law for. Now I know, New Jersey has enough laws as it is. But this proposal is a little different, and it's one that could protect the very vehicle you drive.

Don't do it! Harmful move some NJ gas attendants do with your car An idea New Jersey should consider when it comes to full-service gas pumps.

9 reasons it’s stupid we don’t have self-serve gas in NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.