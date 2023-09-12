Drive-thru safari is closing after 2023 at NJ Six Flags
JACKSON — When the safari opens next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, you'll no longer have the option to drive through yourself.
The theme park has announced that, as a part of an overhaul for its 50th anniversary, the Wild Safari will only be accessible through guided tours come 2024.
The attraction will reopen next year as solely a "Safari Off-Road Adventure." Visitors can view animals from trucks that will be running continuously throughout the day.
"Bringing back the Safari Off-Road Adventure allows us to offer guests a personalized experience with their own tour guide and driver bringing them through our 350-acre safari," a park spokesperson said.
According to the park, the repurposed military-grade vehicles can seat around 30 people each.
Safari pricing for 2024 has not been released yet. Guests who already have a park ticket would be able to take a tour from the park (at Frontier Adventures) at no additional cost, but visitors who want to board a truck from outside the theme park would have to pay a fee.
The drive-through option should still be available for a couple more months in 2023, before the safari closes for the season, according to the Great Adventure website.
