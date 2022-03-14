Driver’s Headlights Were Off in Crash That Hurt 2 Galloway Kids

A crash between two vehicles on Friday night in Galloway caused injuries to one of the drivers and to two young children. Police say the other driver did not have her headlights on.

Police say at about 6:43 pm Friday, Robert Bardenhagen, 56, from Galloway Twp was traveling in a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.

When Bardenhagen made a left turn from Highland Avenue onto S. Pitney Avenue, his vehicle collided with a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Christina Porter, 32, of Galloway.

Police report that Porter was driving without her headlights on.

All three occupants of Bardenhagen's vehicle were injured as a result of the crash.

One girl was airlifted to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries. Bardenhagen and the other young girl were transported to AtlantiCare Mainland division with their injuries.

Pitney Road was closed for the next two hours while the crash was cleaned up and an accident investigation took place.

The investigation into this crash is continuing. If you have any information concerning it, contact Galloway Police at 609-652-3705 # 5117.

