The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring 39-year-old Seattle Sehawks assistant head coach Sean Desaias their defensive coordinator.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters doing a press conference at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

Desai, 39, was an assistant with Seattle and spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears as their defensive coordinator. He interviewed with the Browns, Vikings, Dolphins, and Broncos this offseason for their defensive coordinator vacancies this offseason, before landing with the Eagles.

During the 2021 season, the Bears finished 22nd in points per game (23.9), sixth in yards per game allowed (312.0), third in passing yards allowed per game (191.6) and fourth in sacks (49).

Prior to his time in Chicago, Desai spent time at the college level, including one season with the Temple Owls as a defensive & special teams coach.

Desai will assume the defensive coordinator position despite defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson being reportedly linked to the job as an in-house candidate and someone who was endorsed by some of the defensive players.