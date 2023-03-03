Dining out is of course a very popular thing to do. These days with money being a bit tighter, we want to make sure when we do decide to go out to eat, that we make it well worth the money. We all want a place where we love the food, service, atmosphere, and price. So when I say an article about "must-try" restaurants, well I wanted to share this with you.

For me, it's very simple when I go out to eat. Simply give me delicious food, service with a smile, and a clean place to dine and I'm happy. Yes, let's keep the price reasonable too. The combination of all these requests equals, for me, a great "must-visit" restaurant. We have many here in New Jersey, but one was singled out recently.

In a recent article by 24/7 Tempo, the publication selected a restaurant in Hackensack as New Jersey's "must-visit" restaurant here in the Garden State. "This 67-year-old family-owned Italian-American restaurant has a retro feel (complete with a jukebox playing classic rock from the '60s and '70s) and the menu plays along. Thin-crust pizza, veal parmigiana, spaghetti with meatballs, and a "world famous" sliced steak sandwich evoke the Garden State back in the day."

According to the Lido website, "Lido Restaurant is committed to serving our loyal customers the comfort food you have enjoyed since we opened our doors in 1956."

I have not visited the Lido Restaurant, yet, but it's now on my list. Let us know what you thought if you have dined there, and give us your review. Feel free to post your comments below.

