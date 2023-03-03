Mays Landing’s Inn at Sugar Hill Sold, Closed for Repairs

The Inn at Sugar Hill, the historic property on the banks of the Great Egg Harbor River in Mays Landing, has been sold and is closing temporarily, according to a post on Facebook Thursday evening.

Wendy Fabietti posted, "I sold the Inn today. Let me be clear that all gift certificates sold from Izzy's will be honored when the new owner opens after the pipes are fixed."

Fabietti bought the Inn at Sugar Hill in 2021 from Yogi and Selda Kumars, who only owned the property for a year after buying it from Larry and Tina Boylan in 2020 They owned The Inn at Sugar Hill for 32 years, according to an article in the Press of Atlantic City in 2021.

The Inn at Sugar Hill has a history dating back to 1846, according to Mays Landing historian Mari D'Albora Dattolo.

The property consists of a restaurant with outdoor seating in the summer and six guest rooms which rented for $185 a night. The lodging had been closed recently because of the issue with the pipes.

In her Facebook post and comments, Wendy Fabietti said she chose not to disclose the name of the new owners, thanked everyone for their patronage, and said she planned to retire.

I will not disclose any information regarding the new owner as that will be their announcement to make. Izzy Vic & I want to thank all of you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your loyalty & patronage during our time at the Inn. I have sold to a wonderful group of people, & they will be doing amazing things with the place, I know you all love! Best wishes & blessings to all of you! retirement is next for me! Thanks for your support! Love you.

Amazing South Jersey Eateries With the Most Delicious Soup