The Philadelphia Eagles have signed punter Braden Mann to the practice squad and in a corresponding move, they released Arryn Siposs from the practice squad.

Mann, 25, was with the Steelers during the preseason and spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets.

Mann was drafted in the sixth round out of Texas A&M, after he led the nation with a punting average of 50.9 yards per punt.

In 43 games with the Jets, he has an average of 45.4 yards per punt in three seasons.

"Braden has tape out there that we paid a lot of attention to, which got him to where we brought him into punt," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained on Monday. "We liked his punts when he was here, and his holds and everything, so we were confident in the decision for that to happen now."

Siposs has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons but has been very inconsistent, with an average of 44.6 yards per punt, but was also the teams' holder for kicker Josh Elliott, who has had a big impact so far this season.

"First of all, we thought that Arryn did a good job in training camp and was growing, so we felt like we were ready to go into the season with Arryn in there,"

"After two weeks, we decided we wanted to make a change. Arryn has been a great teammate to his teammates. He's been spot-on as a holder. Right now, at this particular time, we just thought what was in the best interest for the team was to move forward with Braden."

This season, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Siposs is 22nd out of 28 qualified punters in gross punting average (43.4). He's also 22nd out of 28 in net punting average (38.4).

Next up for the 2-0 Eagles is a Week 3 road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pregame coverage on 97.3 ESPN begins at 6pm with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling all the action at 7:15.