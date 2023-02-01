Eagles to wear green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII
The Eagles wore green jerseys and white pants during their only Super Bowl victory in franchise history in the 2018 win over the New England Patriots.
It’s not much of a surprise, then, that they’ve decided to go with the same uniform combination when they play in Super Bowl LVII.
Welcome to the week before the Super Bowl, where uniforms combinations are a big deal.
The Eagles announced theirs Tuesday, choosing the green-over-white look that they’ve worn at home with white pants. As the home team – which alternates between conferences each Super Bowl – Philadelphia had its choice of uniforms.
According to a tweet from our buddy Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, the team is 1-1 when wearing the midnight green.
Look Back at Past Philadelphia Eagles' Uniforms
We have your look back over the decades of Eagles' uniforms.