The Eagles wore green jerseys and white pants during their only Super Bowl victory in franchise history in the 2018 win over the New England Patriots.

It’s not much of a surprise, then, that they’ve decided to go with the same uniform combination when they play in Super Bowl LVII.

Welcome to the week before the Super Bowl, where uniforms combinations are a big deal.

The Eagles announced theirs Tuesday, choosing the green-over-white look that they’ve worn at home with white pants. As the home team – which alternates between conferences each Super Bowl – Philadelphia had its choice of uniforms.

According to a tweet from our buddy Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, the team is 1-1 when wearing the midnight green.