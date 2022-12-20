Are you ready for school to be over?

The kids are. You already know the teachers, most definitely, are ready for the holiday break. So, how are you holding up, parents? Have you braced yourselves for impact yet?

If you're someone that can't take off work to stay at home with the kids while they're out on winter break, there are plenty of options for you to look into in terms of childcare. One local program ran by the Egg Harbor Township Police Activity League has even just reminded parents that sign-ups are still available.

They have A LOT planned for the kids for the week after Christmas. If you're not concerned about childcare but just want the kids to get out of the house for a few hours every day, you should definitely look into it. It sounds like summer camp! In this case, I guess it's winter camp.

Based on the flyer that's currently making the rounds on social media, it sounds like the kids definitely won't be bored. They're in for games with friends, arts and crafts, demonstrations, and even trips during their time off from school. If you have any questions regarding the EHT PAL Winter Camp, you can always reach out to them on their website.

Registration is still open. This year's Winter Camp is scheduled from December 26th through January 3rd. All of the information for that specific program can be found HERE.

Don't forget to keep them in mind when you're looking for something for the kids to do over spring break, as well. They offer summer camp, too!

Source: EHTPal.org

