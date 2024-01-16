Busy Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Closing For 1 Year
A busy road in Egg Harbor Township is closing for a year for bridge reconstruction.
Authorities with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department took to Facebook to share the news that starting Monday, January 22nd, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road (County Route 559) will be closed from English Creek Avenue to Steelmanville Road.
The work, expected to last for about a year, is so the EH-29 bridge over Lakes Creek can be replaced.
That span is located between Kathy Lane and Steelmanville Road.
A detour will be implemented to provide access to local homes and businesses.
Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is a popular "back way" used by locals to get between Mays Landing and several shore towns, especially during the busy tourist season. That option will not be available this summer.