A busy road in Egg Harbor Township is closing for a year for bridge reconstruction.

Authorities with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department took to Facebook to share the news that starting Monday, January 22nd, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road (County Route 559) will be closed from English Creek Avenue to Steelmanville Road.

The work, expected to last for about a year, is so the EH-29 bridge over Lakes Creek can be replaced.

That span is located between Kathy Lane and Steelmanville Road.

A detour will be implemented to provide access to local homes and businesses.

Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is a popular "back way" used by locals to get between Mays Landing and several shore towns, especially during the busy tourist season. That option will not be available this summer.

