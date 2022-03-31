Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the death of a long-time resident whose body was found in the bay on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the body of 71-year-old Capt. Edward Cairns was located in a muddy area between a dock and some marshland during low tide Wednesday morning in the area of the Graef Boat Yard on Longport Blvd.

A preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play, however, officials are still determining the cause of death.

Police say Cairns lived on his vessel and was a well-known resident of the area for more than 30 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EHT Police at (609) 926-4051.

