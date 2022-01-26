Cops in Egg Harbor Township and surrounding municipalities are searching for suspects that were involved in a wild two-day crime spree earlier this week.

Officials in EHT say it all started on Monday at about 8:30 AM when officers responded to Garden State Fuel on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City. They say a young male driver of a stolen 2013 Grey Honda CRV left the station without paying for gas.

About six hours later at around 3:30 PM, the next incident happened at Gorilla Vapes at the former Cardiff Circle in EHT. There, police say three young women entered the store, stole merchandise, and took the tip jar.

An officer located the vehicle westbound on the Black Horse Pike and it then fled at a high rate of speed. Hamilton Township Police attempted to stop the car but they lost contact with it when it got onto the Atlantic City Expressway.

Police say that stolen vehicle was also involved in a theft at the Mays Landing Target and at a gas station in Pleasantville that same day.

Another incident took place around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Walmart in Egg Harbor Township.

The vehicle was eventually located by Officer Nathan Lahr parked in the law enforcement parking space at Walmart. The Officer was approaching it when the driver immediately fled crashing into the patrol car. The stolen vehicle fled the area on Old Egg Harbor Road in the direction of Pleasantville. The stolen motor vehicle was being operated very recklessly, at a high rate of speed in the opposite lane of travel.

Cops say that vehicle was also involved in a strong-armed robbery in Atlantic City on Tuesday before it was found abandoned in Atlantic City just after 5 PM.

Descriptions of suspects that police are looking for were not included in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

These cases are being investigated by Det. Paul Janetta of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 926-4051.

