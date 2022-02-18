Three juveniles from Atlantic City have been arrested after cops in Egg Harbor Township ended their crime spree, which involved two stolen vehicles, shoplifting, marijuana, fleeing from police, getting into a serious accident, and more.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, at around 3:00 Thursday afternoon, officers attempted to stop a Nissan Rogue on Washington Avenue near the Garden State Parkway, however, the driver fled from police.

Officials learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Atlantic City and those inside were involved in a shoplifting incident an hour before in Hamilton Township. There, three teens allegedly stole over $600 worth of shoes from a store inside Hamilton Mall.

About 30 minutes later, police say they were called to the Dollar General store on English Creek Avenue in reference to three juveniles shoplifting and smoking marijuana, however, they were gone before cops arrived.

Then, at 4:10 that afternoon, the stolen vehicle was spotted near English Creek and West Jersey Avenues. Shortly thereafter, that vehicle was involved in a crash where 51-year-old Mark Hewitt of Egg Harbor Township, plus one of the people inside of the stolen vehicle, were seriously injured.

While that crash was being investigated, the EHT Police Department says they received a call from Chickie’s and Pete’s about three juveniles who didn't pay a $160 food bill.

"The investigation determined that the three juveniles, all of which reside in Atlantic City, were involved in all of the above incidents, as well as multiple incidents on January 25, 2022 which involved a separate stolen motor vehicle," according to police.

Those incidents on January 25th, according to a previous press release, involved a driver that didn't pay for gas at a gas station in West Atlantic City, shoplifting at Gorilla Vapes at the old Cardiff Circle in EHT, fleeing from both Egg Harbor and Hamilton Township police, crashing into an EHT Police Department vehicle, theft at Target in Mays Landing, a theft at a gas station in Pleasantville, and a strong-armed robbery in Atlantic City.

The juveniles were previously charged for the January 25th incidents and were released on home detention monitoring bracelets. All three juveniles were charged accordingly, including charges related to cutting off their electronic monitoring bracelets before participating in the above acts.

Two were being held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center while the third was hospitalized with serious injuries resulting from the crash.

The identities of the juveniles were not released due to their ages.

Investigations into nearly all of the above-mentioned events are continuing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township PD Criminal Investigations Bureau at (609) 926-4051.

