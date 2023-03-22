Endangered Man With Unique Tattoo From Cumberland County, NJ, Reported Missing

Endangered Man With Unique Tattoo From Cumberland County, NJ, Reported Missing

46-year-old Jason Dare from Cumberland County, NJ, is missing - Photo: New Jersey State Police

Have you seen 46-year-old Jason Dare from Cumberland County?

State troopers in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania are searching for Dare, who is considered to be an endangered person.

Just before 7 PM on Sunday, March 19th, Dare was seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA.

He was observed on video surveillance leaving on foot wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

Description

  • 6' tall
  • About 180 pounds
  • Tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

