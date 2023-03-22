Have you seen 46-year-old Jason Dare from Cumberland County?

State troopers in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania are searching for Dare, who is considered to be an endangered person.

Just before 7 PM on Sunday, March 19th, Dare was seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA.

He was observed on video surveillance leaving on foot wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

46-year-old Jason Dare from Cumberland County, NJ, is missing - Photo: New Jersey State Police 46-year-old Jason Dare from Cumberland County, NJ, is missing - Photo: New Jersey State Police loading...

Description

6' tall

About 180 pounds

Tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

