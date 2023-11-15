Ready or not, here comes winter.

Do you like the cold and the snow? Would you rather be somewhere warm, where you could be on a beach with a drink in your hand, all year long?

I like the weather somewhere in the middle. Some warm weather, warm enough to enjoy outdoor activities, but not too hot, and some cold weather with a dusting of snow around the holidays and during cozy season. Ahh, to dream.

There's something so peaceful about a snowfall. It seems to calms the world around us. Everything outside seems so quiet, for a little while anyway.

Snow makes me want to stay in my cozy pajamas and bake breakfast casseroles, chili and cookies. My ideal snow storm happens on a weekend, when I don't have to go to work.

If you like snow there are certain cities across the country that have a lot of it.

The Snowiest Cities in America

Redfin has named The 10 Snowiest Cities in the U.S. and one of them is in Pennsylvania.

The list was created by ranking the "cities that receive the highest average seasonal snowfall, not annual."

Erie, PA is #2 on the list. The article says the average seasonal snowfall is 104.3 inches. The record seasonal snowfall is 166.3 inches. Wow. That's a lot of snow.

"Erie, PA sees most of its snow from lake effect storms off Lake Erie. However, because the cold air that causes storms doesn't cross as much of the lake as other cities like Syracuse, snow is generally lighter. Regardless, the area does see strong storms; recently, Erie was hit with over five feet of snow during the holidays due to a lake effect storm," the Redfin article says.

Oh boy, I won't be moving to Erie anytime soon. Haha.

To see the rest of the list, click here.

