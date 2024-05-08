When Does Wildwood, NJ Plan To Make You Pay for Parking This Year?

We get so excited for the return of summer in the Garden State that we often forget what that means in terms of our wallets. Sure, we love all the shore towns, but that doesn't mean it doesn't hit us hard in our pockets.

Make sure you save up, because it's going to cost you this year.

Get our free mobile app

Some people have begun to wonder what the deal is with seasonal parking at New Jersey's beaches anyway. Why do they change the date on which they resume charging every season? Why is it something that's not set in stone?

Parking meters to resume in Wildwood mid-May 2024

Seasonal parking meters in places like Wildwood are often implemented to manage parking demand efficiently. During peak tourist seasons, parking demand increases significantly. By having seasonal parking meters, authorities can adjust pricing and regulations to better align with the demand. This system helps optimize parking availability, reduce congestion, and generate revenue that can be reinvested into maintaining parking infrastructure or supporting local services.

Additionally, during off-peak seasons, such as winter, there may be less need for stringent parking regulations, so seasonal meters allow for flexibility in managing resources.

The Wildwood Police Department has shared an update regarding the resumption of activity for the city's parking meters. Expect them to start charging you again as soon as Thursday, May 9th for the 2024 summer season.

They'll be on through September, if not longer.

Expect the meters to turn on VERY soon in the following beach towns, as well:

South Jersey beach towns with parking meters for summer 2024

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

1.) Ventnor City

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

2.) Margate

Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash loading...

3.) Ocean City

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

4.) Sea Isle

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

5.) Stone Harbor

Sam Yee/Getty Images Sam Yee/Getty Images loading...

6.) Cape May

NJ beachin' ain't cheap! But, it sure is worth it, right? Did you know somebody tried to rank our beaches before? It's not our opinion, but here's what they said about South Jersey's beaches:

South Jersey Beaches Ranked From Worst To Best A new article currently ranked all NJ beaches, but we're focusing on where each South Jersey beach falls on the scale. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal