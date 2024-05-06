A May Snowstorm In New Jersey? Turns Out, It Could Happen

🌞 Most of NJ is ready for summer

🌞 NJ residents are tired of the cold

❄️ Turns out, we could actually see snow in May

Not exactly the news you want to hear, I'm sure. However, I'd be lying if I said all the crazy winter weather is behind us. That's the hope, for sure. Unfortunately, wild storms and temperature changes can't be ruled out during the month of May here in the Garden State.

May is when we're all supposed to be gearing up for summer! The sun, the sand, and everything there is to do at the Jersey Shore! We're also supposed to be taking in the sights, smells, and sounds of spring. Mother's Day usually means summer is right around the corner. That's not always the case, though.



May snowstorms in New Jersey

Here's the skinny: Although snow in May is quite unusual for New Jersey, it's not entirely unheard of. With that being said, that means there's no way to deem it out of the realm of reality for 2024.

While it is rare, particularly as you move deeper into May, sporadic instances of snowfall have been recorded in the state's higher elevations or during unusual weather patterns. However, it's not a regular occurrence, and if it does happen, it's usually light and doesn't last long.



It last occurred back in May of 2020. It was the week before Mother's Day, and a few regions within the Garden State woke up to a dusting of snow on their front lawns. People were shocked, to say the least. May is supposed to be the calm before the storm that is summer at the Jersey Shore, after all. NOBODY expects to be chilly in May! The wind gusts from this storm made it feel like it 20 degrees outside.

20 degrees? In MAY?!? Yeah, no thanks. Here's what the Farmer's Almanac is calling for our spring weather this year:

