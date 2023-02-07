Many times in the Super Bowl there is an unlikely hero.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a slight favorite in Super Bowl 57 over the Kansas City Chiefs, but if the Chiefs are to win the game, it could be an unlikely hero that leads them.

2017 Vineland high graduate, Isiah Pacheco, is a running back for the Chiefs and could be the most important player in the game, according to ESPN's Marcus Spears.

"To be able to have success against the Eagles, in their losses, you have to be able to run the ball," Spears said.

"Your back has to be heavily involved."

Pacheco has had a tremendous rookie season, after being a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He ran for 830 yards and scored five touchdowns this season and as added another 121 yards rushing in the playoffs.

So Vineland, are you rooting for the hometown team or the hometown hero?

Sounds like there is a winner either way!