Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, a Vineland High graduate, was one of the NFL’s most popular players in merchandise sales this offseason.

Pacheco was the starting running back for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, scoring a touchdown in the big win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From March 1 to May 31, Pacheco ranked No. 22 in the league in licensed player merchandise sales, according to the NFL Player’s Association.

Also making the list was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at No. 6, center Jason Kelce was No. 16, A.J. Brown at No. 27, and DeVonta Smith at No. 34 on the list.

According to the NFLPA website, the items considered were adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.

These numbers for the Eagles players could rise with the Kelly Green jerseys making a return this upcoming season after nearly three decades in the closet.

They will wear the Kelly Green jersey in two games this season, on Sunday, October 22 against the Miami Dolphins and Sunday, November 26 against the Buffalo Bills.