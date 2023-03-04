Ew Gross! New Jersey’s Public Bathrooms Are Some of the Worst in America

I think I am not alone when I say public restrooms are a place I don't wanna spend any more time than needed in. Who even wants to use a public restroom unless really needed? Public restrooms are a place most would probably say "Ew Gross".

I will admit that when it comes to "public restrooms" the ones I look at the most are those at restaurants. I am guilty of judging a restaurant if its public restroom is disgusting. Why do I want to eat at a place that has disgusting cleanliness? So if you are a restaurant, make sure your staff keeps the restrooms clean it can make a difference for many. Am I alone in this thought? I don't think so, I think many would agree at a restaurant, everything needs to be clean! A dirty restroom means sorry but I won't be back.

According to a recent Patch article, Lavatory Lab did a poll of Americans and their views on public restrooms. The group polled 3,000 people and wanted their comments on "public restrooms" and how they ranked their states' restrooms.

According to the survey, New Jersey residents scored the states' public restrooms with a Score of 5 out of 10 and ranked 18th worst in America. Not a great score, but not many public restrooms do get good scores.

"Major issues around the nation include cleanliness, smell, privacy, and a lack of soap and toilet paper, according to the Lab." I think we can all relate to those issues. In addition, "lack of accessibility is perhaps the greatest issue with public restrooms, according to Lavatory Lab."

So share your thoughts, is there a place of business with a "clean restroom" that you want to give a shout-out for being responsible and clean? Post your comments below and good luck with those public restrooms.

