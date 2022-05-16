Exactly How Many Tourists Does New Jersey Actually Get Each Year?

There are certain parts of New Jersey where the mere mention of the word "tourist" prompts an eye roll that should be nominated for an Academy Award.

Photo by Denis Oliveira on Unsplash Photo by Denis Oliveira on Unsplash loading...

We're pretty smart here in New Jersey. We understand just how important the tourism industry is to the health of New Jersey's economy, but, for some, that doesn't make the summer season any easier.

If you live in certain parts of New Jersey, like the Jersey Shore, you know those flood gates are about to open. With that comes much-needed revenue for our local businesses.

Those open flood gates also bring the summer traffic, congestion, and headaches that seem to be the price of admission for being a "local."

TSM Jersey Shore TSM Jersey Shore loading...

When I researched which states had the most visitors each year, I fully expected New Jersey to be in the top 5.

I know we're a seasonal tourist state for the most part, but the summers are so big here, I thought that would easily make up the difference. Well, was I wrong. I think this is going to shock you, too.

A report at Vivid Maps ranked each state by their annual tourist numbers, and you'll be surprised to find out New Jersey is not in the top 5 tourist states.

Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash loading...

As a matter of fact, we're not even in the top 10. It turns out that, according to this report, New Jersey ranks as only the 17th most visited state in America. That hurts a little bit.

The most visited state in the nation is no surprise. It's California, followed by Florida at #2 and Nevada at #3.

If it makes you feel any better, we have more visitors than Illinois. They came in 18th place.

New Jersey Beaches And Beach Towns Don't Always Get the Credit They Deserve

Dream House In Point Pleasant Beach