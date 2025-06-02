Warm weather is here, you're out working on your garden, the barbeque is ready to cook burgers and hot dogs to perfection, and you are ready to enjoy summertime in New Jersey.

That is until the !%@$#%$! mosquitoes start flying around.

Sure, you've tried bug spray, you've scattered half a dozen citronella candles around your patio, and you've invested in an industrial-sized bug light, but those pesky bugs seem to always find you.

So what can you do?

Grilling time! FikMik loading...

Researchers Reveal 4 Clothing Colors Mosquitoes Love

Researchers say you can avoid having mosquitoes target you by not wearing four specific colors.

Mosquitoes Offer More Than Just Itchy Bites

First, keep in mind that mosquitoes aren't innocent little pests that'll just give you an itchy bug bite.

Here are just some of the diseases that can be transmitted by these bugs:

Zika Virus

West Nile Virus

La Crosse Encephalitis

Chikungunya Virus

Dengue Fever

Malaria

Jamestown Canyon Virus

Western Equine Encephalitis

St. Louis Encephalitis

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Yellow Fever

The 4 Colors That Attract Mosquitoes the Most

According to research conducted at the University of Washington, a common mosquito species flew toward these four specific colors:

Red

Red shirt - Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash Red shirt - Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash loading...

Orange

Orange dog - Photo by Oleksandr Horbach on Unsplash Orange dog - Photo by Oleksandr Horbach on Unsplash loading...

Black

Black shirt - Photo by Masjid Pogung Dalangan on Unsplash Black shirt - Photo by Masjid Pogung Dalangan on Unsplash loading...

Cyan

Cyan clothing - Photo by Evgeniya Shustikova on Unsplash Cyan clothing - Photo by Evgeniya Shustikova on Unsplash loading...

Mosquitoes were found to ignore other colors, like purple, green, white, and blue.

Your Skin is a Magnet to a Mosquito

Researchers believe these findings help explain how mosquitoes find victims since skin, regardless of overall pigmentation, emits a strong red-orange look to their eyes.

In other words, your glowing skin is like a giant neon sign for mosquitoes that says "Bite me."

Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman