Avoid These Clothing Colors to Keep Mosquitoes Away in NJ

Mosquito - Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash

Warm weather is here, you're out working on your garden, the barbeque is ready to cook burgers and hot dogs to perfection, and you are ready to enjoy summertime in New Jersey.

That is until the !%@$#%$! mosquitoes start flying around.

Sure, you've tried bug spray, you've scattered half a dozen citronella candles around your patio, and you've invested in an industrial-sized bug light, but those pesky bugs seem to always find you.

So what can you do?

FikMik
Researchers Reveal 4 Clothing Colors Mosquitoes Love

Researchers say you can avoid having mosquitoes target you by not wearing four specific colors.

Mosquitoes Offer More Than Just Itchy Bites

First, keep in mind that mosquitoes aren't innocent little pests that'll just give you an itchy bug bite.

Here are just some of the diseases that can be transmitted by these bugs:

  • Zika Virus
  • West Nile Virus
  • La Crosse Encephalitis
  • Chikungunya Virus
  • Dengue Fever
  • Malaria
  • Jamestown Canyon Virus
  • Western Equine Encephalitis
  • St. Louis Encephalitis
  • Eastern Equine Encephalitis
  • Yellow Fever

The 4 Colors That Attract Mosquitoes the Most

According to research conducted at the University of Washington, a common mosquito species flew toward these four specific colors:

  • Red
Red shirt - Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash
  • Orange
Orange dog - Photo by Oleksandr Horbach on Unsplash
  • Black
Black shirt - Photo by Masjid Pogung Dalangan on Unsplash
  • Cyan
Cyan clothing - Photo by Evgeniya Shustikova on Unsplash
Mosquitoes were found to ignore other colors, like purple, green, white, and blue.

Your Skin is a Magnet to a Mosquito

Researchers believe these findings help explain how mosquitoes find victims since skin, regardless of overall pigmentation, emits a strong red-orange look to their eyes.

In other words, your glowing skin is like a giant neon sign for mosquitoes that says "Bite me."

