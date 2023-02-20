🚨 A family of four is dead after a shooting at their home in Linden Sunday

🚨 Police say the father, Krzysztof Nieroda, shot his family and then himself

🚨 Officials say if you know someone suffering, help is always available before a crisis occurs

LINDEN — A father of two shot his wife and their children before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, is accused of opening fire at their home at 18 Chatham Place around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said he then called a family member, told them what he had done, and shot himself in the head.

Justyna Nieroda, 41, and their 13-year-old daughter Natalie Nieroda were found dead at the scene by Linden police. The gun was still in Krzysztof Nieroda's hand when police got to the home.

Their son, 14-year-old Sebastian Nieroda, was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition but died later Sunday, Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther told New Jersey 101.5.

Krzysztof and Justyna Nieroda of Linden on a date in 2019. (via Facebook) Krzysztof and Justyna Nieroda of Linden on a date in 2019. (via Facebook) loading...

Linden family appeared happy before shooting

Nieroda worked as an electrician, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Justyna Nieroda worked at Prestige, a European-style beauty salon and spa in the nearby city of Rahway. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Prestige for comment.

Property records show that the couple moved into their Linden home in 2007. A few years later, they had their first child.

Krzysztof and Justyna Nieroda of Linden. (via Facebook) Krzysztof and Justyna Nieroda of Linden. (via Facebook) loading...

Less than a month before the shooting, Nieroda posted on social media that he and his "beautiful wife" went out for date night.

Officials say help is available for those in crisis

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel did not disclose what may have led to the shooting. Linden police Chief David Hart said that the shooting is a reminder that people can always reach out for help before a crisis.

"We are not alone in our grief; each of us has a shared responsibility to be there for our loved ones as we mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors," Hart said. "If you or someone you know may be suffering, please don't hesitate to ask for help before a crisis occurs."

Anyone in crisis and in-need of immediate help can text or dial 988 or call the New Jersey Suicide Prevention Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.

There also is a chat option on the website.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Former Child Stars Who Turn 30 in 2022 Below, you'll find out which major child stars turn in 2022. These celebs were a huge part of our childhoods, and now they're moving into the next decade of their lives. Who knows what awesome things we'll see from these actors, singers and triple-threats in their 30s!