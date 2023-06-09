📦 A new case of ‘porch piracy’ in Union County

📦 An off-duty cop caught the would-be robbers in the act, police say

📦 Two men, arrested and charged, are being probed for similar crimes

LINDEN — Two New York men were arrested after an off-duty city police officer saw them steal a package from outside a local home, according to Linden Police.

On Wednesday around 2:10 p.m., the officer saw two men pick up a package from the porch of a home on the 1700 block of Dill Avenue.

The officer knows the home owner and did not recognize the men as from the area — so followed them as they walked away while calling Linden dispatch for assistance.

The men eventually split up, as one dropped the package in some nearby bushes.

Responding officers stopped 42-year-old Changzhu Lin near the intersection of Adams Street & E. Elizabeth Avenue.

The second man, 55-year-old Tung Wong, was also stopped nearby. Both were identified as suspects and were arrested.

Tung Wong (left), Changzhu Lin (Linden Police)

The undamaged package was recovered and returned to the owner.

Lin and Wong, both from Brooklyn, were charged with third-degree theft. They were released on summonses, pending an appearance in Union County Superior Court.

(Linden Police)

The upgraded offense for stealing delivered packages worth less than $75,000 has been in effect since the New Jersey Defense Against Porch Pirates Act was signed into law last year.

Detectives believe that the same men might have been involved in similar crimes, including mail theft.

Anyone who believes that they may have been victimized, or who has additional information can contact Linden Police Det. Nicole Andrews at 908-474-8662.

Tips can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

