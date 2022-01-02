Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked one time by the Washington Football Team defense in the game on Sunday, but he almost was sacked after the game.

As the Philadelphia QB was walking off the field to the locker room, Eagles fans at FedEx Field were trying to get a high-five from Hurts when the railings collapsed, causing fans fall onto the ground, nearly landing on Hurts in the tunnel.

As you can see in the video, Hurts avoided any injury and ended up celebrating with the fans who landed on the ground at FedEx Field, posing for photos with the fans.

Hurts ended the game 17-26 for 214 yards and ran seven times for 44 yards in the 20-16 win on Sunday in Washington.