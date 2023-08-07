Final Date Announced for Mays Landing, NJ, Christmas Tree Shops

It was previously announced that the Christmas Treee shops would be closing, after filing for bankruptcy back in May. Now we have the closing date for the Christmas Tree Shops Mays Landing location.

You have less than a week to visit one last time.

FINAL DAYS - STORE CLOSES AUGUST 12TH! SAVE 40-90% STOREWIDE! Shop now for best selection. New merchandise arriving. All sales final, no returns, or adjustments to prior purchases. No special orders. No other discount offers or coupons accepted. Quantities limited to stock on hand. We accept cash, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.

According to their website, there are still nine New Jersey locations, including one at 230 Consumer Square in Mays Landing, which will be closing its doors on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The store is advertising anywhere from 40%-90% off items, while supplies last at its Mays Landing location.

In addition to Mays Landing, there are also New Jersey stores in

The Christmas Tree Shops will close all of its 82 locations around the United States and generally sell items like toys, household furnishings, and Christmas decorations all throughout the year, despite its Christmas moniker.