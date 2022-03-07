Finally! Miranda Lambert Is the 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert took home the night's biggest award at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). The country singer won Entertainer of the Year in the annual awards show. It's Lambert's first-ever win in the category, and she wasn't even there to enjoy it.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer missed her first ACM Awards in 17 years due to a commitment at the C2C Festival in Europe this week. She was able to offer some remarks via a video message, however.

"I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen," Lambert admitted, wearing a Fleetwood Mac T-shirt.

"This one goes out to all the girls out there ... we did it!"

The singer faced off against Luke Combs, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood for the most prestigious award of the night during the 2022 ACM Awards, which streamed live on Amazon Prime live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Texan was indeed a perennial nominee for most of the last 10 years, but her name was never called — even as she won a record streak of Female Artist of the Year trophies and multiple Album of the Year honors. A whole lot of Miranda Lambert fans waited a very long time for this.

Chris Young led the ACM Awards nominations with seven, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year, but did not win any. Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, and she also earned four other nominations, while first-time nominee Walker Hayes received five nominations.

