Despite a magnificent performance Monday night on NBC's The Voice, an Atlantic City singer's future on the TV singing competition is up in the air.

Right now, we're hoping the audience vote following the show will save her.

We'll have to wait `til next week to find out.

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Atlantic City's Destinee Monroe Wows Them on NBC's The Voice

In what might have been her best performance yet on The Voice, Atlantic City's Destinee Monroe brought down the house with an unbelievable performance of the 1968 David Bowie song, "Space Oddity." (Check out the video of her performance below.)

Her coach, Queen Latifah said this about Destinee's performance: ""The way your voice broke in certain places was gorgeous. Tonight you showed me something special."

Her former coach, Adam Levine said, "You’re badass and I love you and I miss you!"

All that was not enough to save Destinee, though, as Queen Latifah chose three other singers to advance from Cut Week.

Since she didn't get a save, Destinee's destiny (see what I did there?) now rests in the hands of viewers. All of the singers that didn't get a nod forward were up for the vote last night - just one of those will advance to the Top 13. The voting has already ended.

Our fingers are crossed for Destinee Monroe of Atlantic City!

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman