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We're lucky here in South Jersey - especially near the shore.

We live here - but this is a place where a lot of people choose to vacation.

This is where people want to be - especially in the summer.

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South Jersey Does These Things Really Well

1. Summer

It has to be at the top of the list, right?

People flock here during the summer to enjoy everything that the South Jersey Shore area has to offer. The weather, the beaches, everything! We'll cover more of the summer vibe in some of the other selections.

2. Boardwalks

We have three of the longest boardwalks in the world, - and, they're all different. The Atlantic City Boardwalk, The Ocean City Boardwalk, and the Wildwood Boardwalk. For generations families have enjoyed what each boardwalk has to offer.

3. Beaches and the Ocean

Yes, we are blessed with the water - we swim in it, play in it, boat in it, fish in it and more.

Our beaches are just tremendous. No matter what beach you choose, from Atlantic City to Cape May, you're going to find a nice beach that's taken care of, and is clean. The sand is awesome! There are crews out on our beaches early every morning ensuring that they are fantastic!

4. The Cape May Zoo

Often voted one of the best zoos in the country! And, it's FREE! (Although we encourage you to make a donation, so it can keep going.) We love our zoo!

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5. Bike Paths

Our resident Renee contributed this answer, and I agree. We have several communities that have very nice and accessible bike paths. The big path that extends thru Northfield, Linwood, and Somers Point could be a model for any town.

6. Food

Atlantic City has more restaurants than any America city of it's size. Inside and outside the casinos, you'll find so many good choices.

More great local restaurants can be found in every beach town - and many mainland towns all the way down to Cape May. And the restaurants in Cape May - great choices and great food.

And, let's not forget some of our favorites like pizza, cheesesteaks, and subs (or hoagies if you prefer!). Oh, that famous Atlantic City bread!)

Finally, we have the best blueberries, corn and tomatoes!

7. Giving Back

Our region is full of people giving back. Volunteer Firefighters in almost ever community. Also, people volunteering in almost every way.

Julia, from Galloway had this to say: "When a family is struggling, someone loses their home, or a neighbor needs help, we pitch in and help!"

8. Helping Animals

We have great organizations life the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Funny Farm, and many animal shelters - all helping animals.

9 Putting on Festivals and Events

We're really good it doing big events for a lot of people. Car shows, seafood festivals, craft shows, sidewalk sales - concerts, too!

10. Preserving Local History

We have fascinating lighthouses, and many historical things. From the architecture in Cape May, to Batsto Village, to Lucy the Elephant.

25 Best Things to Do in South Jersey — From beaches to boardwalk and everything in between