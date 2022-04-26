First Margaritaville Resort Village To Be Built in Poconos

Attention Parrotheads: the Pocono Mountains will be the site of the first Margaritaville Resort Village.

Margaritaville, a Jimmy Buffett-themed hospitality company based in Orlando, Florida, announced that it will build its first Margaritaville Resort Village in the Pocono Mountains. The year-round destination development will begin construction in 2023, with a projected opening of mid-2024. according to a press release.

Promising to bring “an entirely new state of mind to a timeless family destination” on the site of the former Pocono Manor in Monroe County near Mount Pocono (which burned down in 2019), guests will be able to choose from a Margaritaville Hotel, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Tiny Homes Bungalows, and a winter experience.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation, and a backdrop of lakes and mountains.

In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” said Jim Wiseman, president of development at Margaritaville.

“With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind.”

Features of the new Margaritaville Resort Village will include the Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains, paying homage to the original Pocono Manor built in 1902 by providing wilderness gardens, and unique restaurants, swimming pools, countless activities, and live entertainment. The Atlantic City Boardwalk eatery, The LandShark Bar & Grill, will be adjacent to the hotel.

Camp Margaritaville, the brand’s luxury camping and entertainment destination, will have a variety of camping opportunities, such as RV and super-premium RV sites and cabins, as well as a Margaritaville Retail Store, Fins Up Fitness Center, Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant, Fin City Game Room, and a 5 O’Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar.

Additionally, the RV resort will have pickleball courts, a Parakeets Kids Club, and a Barkaritaville Dog Park. The highlight: RV suites with their own golf cart, covered charging station, hot tub, hammock, fire pit, Adirondack chairs, and covered “living room.”

Five other Margaritaville-themed resorts are planned for California, Florida, and Belize, which would give the company 25 lodging sites worldwide. There is a Margaritaville resort in New York in addition to the Margaritaville Restaurant on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

