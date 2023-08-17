Five South Jersey Businesses that made the Inc. 5000 List

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns, many businesses struggled to rebound and some South Jersey businesses never recovered. But there is some good news thanks to the recent rankings published by Inc.

Every year, the popular business news publication Inc produces their lists of businesses that are seeing the most growth and we have some good news about New Jersey. On this year's Inc. 5000 List, there were 121 New Jersey businesses that had at least 74 percent growth over the last three years. Here are the South Jersey business that landed on the list of 5,000 companies in the United States:

*MJ Home in Vineland, NJ saw a 752% Growth over the last three years

-Selling home decor items, the company also known as Mama's Junk has seen exponential growth in part thanks to their presence on Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook. From candles to pillows to rugs, this looks to be the perfect alternative to Bed, Bath, and Beyond for anyone who wants to support locally-owned businesses.

*MudShare Marketing in Galloway, NJ saw a 747% Growth over the last three years

-If you ever received one of those text alerts from a business or political campaign, chances are you got them thanks to MudShare: A Marketing Solutions company that specializes in using text messaging and targeted communications to engage with customers.

*RMG Erectors and Constructors in Sewell, NJ saw a 432% growth over the last three years

-Specializing in Metal Buildings and pre-engineering, this company has the reputation for constructing more square footage of buildings annually than any other company in the United States.

*AccuTitle in Ship Bottom, NJ saw a 369% growth over the last three years

-This company offers real estate title-insurance management along with automating and streamlining the title production and closing process.

*ComTec Cloud in Vineland, NJ saw a 79% Growth over the last three years

-This local tech support company offers cloud-hosting and internet connectivity services along with management of VoIP systems. They have been offer communication solutions for businesses since 1988.

To read the full list of New Jersey's Businesses on the Inc. 5000, you can check it out here.