Florida Georgia Line Round Up Their ‘Greatest Hits’ + Three Unheard Songs For a New Package

Florida Georgia Line -- the currently-defunct superstar country duo consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley -- are taking a walk down memory lane with a new Greatest Hits package. The track list contains 15 of the most memorable hits of their career, including fan favorites like "H.O.L.Y.," "Get Your Shine On," "Simple" and "Cruise."

FGL's Greatest Hits prove that while they may not be putting out new material these days, the fans certainly haven't forgotten about them: Two of the songs on the album, "Long Live" and "I Love My Country," recently received RIAA Platinum certifications.

The duo's rich history of collaborations is also represented in the collection. "May We All" features Tim McGraw, "This is How We Roll" features Luke Bryan and "Up Down" features Morgan Wallen; plus, there's plenty of out-of-genre collaboration happening on the track list, too. Greatest Hits includes FGL's mega-watt duet with Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be," as well as "God, Your Mama and Me," which includes a feature from the Backstreet Boys.

But that's not all: Florida Georgia Line's career-spanning release includes three songs that fans have never heard before. At the end of the track list are previously unreleased tunes "Invisible" and "Rendezvous" (a duet with Internet personality Lele Pons), plus "Life," a song that FGL dropped to celebrate the announcement of their Greatest Hits package.

The Greatest Hits package will be available on Target-exclusive glass clear vinyl beginning Oct. 28, and starting Nov. 9, you can pick it up digitally, too. Finally, on Nov. 11, the project will be available as a CD.

The band mates confirmed they were "taking a break" during an interview with People surrounding the opening of their new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Feb. 6. They played the final show of their tour itinerary at the end of August, and are currently focusing on solo projects. Kelley put out a solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, and booked a solo tour. Meanwhile, Hubbard is currently on the road as the opening act for the fall leg of Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Tour. He's planning to put out his full-length studio debut in January.