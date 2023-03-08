Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Coming to Atlantic City in August

The country music schedule for South Jersey for this spring and summer continues to fill up!
Tyler Hubbard, originally of the duo Florida Georgia Line, will be playing Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on August 26, 2023.
Hubbard's first solo release is the hit "5 Foot 9."
Hubbard is the latest country star to be booked at Ocean. Also on the schedule of this summer is Chris Young, who's scheduled for June 3rd.
Tickets for Tyler Hubbard go on sale this Friday (March 10th) at 10am via Ocean's website.
Also coming to Atlantic City in August is the TidalWave Music Fest, slated for August 11 - 13. Headliners for the three-day festival on the Atlantic City Beach include Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line.
Showtime for Tyler Hubbard on August 26th is 8 pm in the casino's Ovation Hall.
Listen to Cat Country 107.3 to win your Tyler Hubbard tickets, beginning Monday morning, March 13th.
