Our Last In Line Contest Could Win You Wildwood Barefoot Fest Tix

The upcoming Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood could be your last chance to ever see Florida Georgia Line in concert in South Jersey.

The duo has acknowledged that they are "taking a break." Although not characterizing it as a "break up", FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley both have been producing solo projects.

That could mean an end to Florida Georgia Line in concert. Only a handful of dates remain for the duo - and that includes a Saturday night appearance at the barefoot Country Music Fest, which is happening pon the Wildwood Beach June 16 -19.

So, while it might be the "end of the line" for Florida Georgia Line, Cat Country is giving you the chance to win tickets in our "Last in Line Contest."

Here's how it works: We're going to qualify 100 people for the chance to win tickets. Those 100 people will join us on Thursday, June 9th at the Oceanic Hotel in Wildwood. There, we will hold an elimination contest - and the last standing - the ones who are"Last In Line" will each win a pair of passes to Barefoot!

How many pairs of tickets will we be giving away?

That's the thing. You have to qualify and show up to find out!

It could be 1 pair, 5 pairs, 10 pairs, or more! No one will know until our contest plays out starting at 5:30 pm on June 9th! (HINT: It will be more than one pair - for sure! More than five pairs!)

So, here's how to qualify for the "Last in Line Contest":

Listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna each weekday morning at 6:20 am and 9:20 am, beginning Wednesday, June 1st. We'll give you a chance to qualify to win. If you qualify, you must join us at the Oceanic Hotel in Wildwood on Thursday, June 9th. There, a number of people will win!

Good luck, and we hope to see you at Barefoot!

