Forked River, Lanoka Harbor, These Are 10 Things You Want in Lacey Twp.

There's always construction going on in Ocean County, let's head to Lacey Township.

From talking to you and App chats along with emails, so many of you want to see a Cracker Barrel or a Trader Joe's but I don't think the area is big enough.

I wish I could place one right into the Lacey Mall for you, that would be close to me, too living in Bayville. Wouldn't that be great?

So, living in Bayville we're always in Lacey because of Home Depot, Kohl's, and other stores we don't have in Bayville. I asked many Lacey residents what they really, really wanted to see there...here's what they told me.

Every time I write these articles, I hear from listeners that we write about franchises and want to hear more about ma and pa restaurants. I agree 100%, but we all love the "regular" dinner places we frequent a lot and they're good. If you like a certain TGI Fridays or KFC, you're going to want something like that restaurant close to you. I know because I'm exactly like that.

Lacey does have a Walmart and a Lidl. But, Wegman's is always on the list, too. Oh, and a ShopRite and ALDI along Rt. 9. Traffic is usually backed up from the Rt. 9 and Lacey Road light around 4:00 pm. Do residents really want a Wegman's? That would really bring in more traffic.

There is a couple of pieces of empty land for sale in Lacey. One is next to the CVS and a couple of others are further south on Rt. 9.

I can't thank you enough for your opinions, they mean so much. If you have any other suggestions, please let me know. Lacey residents are some of the best and deserve the next "big" thing.

10 Things Lacey Township Really, Really Wants